Watch: National progressives target Texas in contentious Democratic primary races
National progressive groups and their allies in Congress are looking to the Texas primary to send a new class of stars to Congress.
Texas may be a Republican state, but that doesn't mean it can't be ground zero for the biggest debates inside the Democratic Party. Those debates are unfolding in a series of congressional and state legislative primaries Tuesday that have attracted national attention. Progressives are especially focused on the primaries for the 28th and 35th congressional districts — where Jessica Cisneros is challenging U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo again, and City Councilman Greg Casar is running for an open seat against state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez.
