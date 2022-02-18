TribCast
TribCast: Dan Patrick’s eventful week
On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with James and Alexa about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s political power and problems with mail-in ballot applications.
TribCast
A weekly conversation about Texas politics and public policy from The Texas Tribune.More in this series
