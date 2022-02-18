 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Dan Patrick’s eventful week

On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with James and Alexa about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s political power and problems with mail-in ballot applications.

by Matthew Watkins and Todd Wiseman

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks to reporters at a press conference on Feb. 18, 2022.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick spoke to reporters at a press conference Friday. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

TribCast

A weekly conversation about Texas politics and public policy from The Texas Tribune. 

 More in this series 

On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with James and Alexa about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s political power and problems with mail-in ballot applications.

Take The Texas Tribune reader survey — we want to hear from you

For a short while, we're asking Texas Tribune readers like you to participate in a reader survey. This anonymous survey is the best tool we have to listen and learn more about you. Please lend us a few minutes of your time.

Take the survey