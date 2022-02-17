“It looked like the end of the world”: Listen to the stories of Texans who lived through 2021’s historic winter storm
One year later, dozens of Texans from around the state shared their memories about an unforgettable storm.
For the anniversary of the winter storm that staggered Texas, The Texas Tribune called dozens of Texans from around the state. They shared their experiences during the storm and how it continues to impact them. The storm brought days of subfreezing temperatures and widespread power outages, causing billions of dollars in damages and hundreds of deaths.
Many Texans still question the reliability of the power grid and wonder if state authorities have prepared for another storm like the one that left an indelible mark starting on Valentine’s Day 2021.
