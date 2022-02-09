“I’m still trying to recover”: Some Texans are still bearing the brunt of the 2021 winter storm
Last February’s winter storm left millions of Texans without power for days in subfreezing temperatures. Watch how one family whose home suffered extensive damage is preparing for the next round of cold weather.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Millions of Texans were without power for days after a devastating winter storm in February 2021. According to the University of Houston, the storm caused roughly $295 billion in damage. It is estimated that almost 250 Texans died in the disaster, while experts believe the toll is much higher.
Rhonda Boyce lives with her daughter Bailey and Bailey’s three young children in Central Texas. They initially evacuated their home during last year’s storm after they ran out of propane to heat it. When they returned a few day later, they discovered that the extended freeze had severely damaged their home. The family lived in hotel rooms for nearly two months while the damage to their plumbing and electric systems was repaired.
Texas lawmakers responded to last year’s storm by requiring power plants to upgrade for more extreme weather events. Despite these efforts, some power companies say the state’s gas system is not ready for another deep freeze.
Today, nearly one year after the disaster, some Texans such as Rhonda and her family are winterizing their homes as they brace for the threat of another devastating winter storm.
Disclosure: University of Houston has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Related News
-
A winter storm is heading to Texas. Here’s what that means for the power grid.
-
Analysis: Texas’ electric grid is half-ready for another winter freeze
-
“People should probably be worried”: Texas hasn’t done enough to prevent another winter blackout, experts say
-
Nurtured with faith, a community garden in San Antonio springs back from the devastating winter storm
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today