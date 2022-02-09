Join The Texas Tribune for a virtual symposium marking one year since Texas’ 2021 winter storm
In conversation with lawmakers, community members and experts, we’ll discuss the impact of the February 2021 storm and what another winter blackout could mean for Texans.
The 2021 winter storm wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid, leaving more than 4.8 million Texas homes and businesses without power. The crisis caused hundreds of deaths, resulted in billions of dollars in property damage, froze much of the state’s infrastructure and left some Texans still dealing with trauma a year later. Where do we go from here?
Join The Texas Tribune daily at noon Central from Feb. 15-18 for The Winter Storm, One Year Later, a multiday event on the anniversary of Texas’ 2021 winter storm.
Register for the symposium here
Schedule of events
IS THE POWER GRID FIXED? | Feb. 15 | Noon CT
Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, will moderate a conversation about the state’s power grid and whether the Texas Legislature did enough to prevent widespread power outages from happening again.
THE WINTER STORM AND CLIMATE CHANGE | Feb. 16 | Noon CT
Erin Douglas, environment reporter for The Texas Tribune, will host a discussion about climate change and possible connections to extreme winter weather systems in Texas.
ONE-ON-ONE WITH PETER LAKE | Feb. 17 | Noon CT
Tribune CEO Evan Smith will talk with Peter Lake, chair of the Public Utility Commission, on the impact of the February 2021 winter storm and what another winter blackout could mean for the state.
HOW TO PREPARE FOR WINTER WEATHER | Feb. 18 | Noon CT
Perla Trevizo, a reporter for the ProPublica-Texas Tribune Investigative Unit, will host a discussion about how and why Texans should prepare for another winter storm.
The conversations will also be available to view on demand after the symposium at texastribune.org/events.
Prepare for the symposium by reading Texas Tribune coverage of the 2021 winter storm and its aftermath.
Sponsors help make our events possible. Thank you to Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas Inc., HCA Healthcare, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Energy Foundation, Cynthia & George Mitchell Foundation and Catena Foundation for supporting this event.
Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today