TribCast: The Texas power grid fares better in 2022’s winter storm
In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Mitchell and James about how Texas held up during the wintry weather, plus the struggles of the National Guard during their border deployment.
In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Mitchell and James about how Texas held up during the wintry weather, plus the struggles of the National Guard during Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star.
