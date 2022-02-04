 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: The Texas power grid fares better in 2022’s winter storm

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Mitchell and James about how Texas held up during the wintry weather, plus the struggles of the National Guard during their border deployment.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

CPS Energy employee Dillon Mikes trimmed icy branches hanging too close to power lines in northeast San Antonio on Thursday.
Credit: Kaylee Greenlee for the Texas Tribune

