TribCast

TribCast: FBI raid at U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s house shakes up his primary

On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Abby and Karen about U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s legal situation and whether the omicron wave is receding.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar campaigns on Super Tuesday in Laredo on March 3, 2020.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar campaigned in Laredo on Super Tuesday in 2020. Credit: Ulysses Romero for The Texas Tribune

