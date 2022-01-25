After FBI raid, U.S. Rep Henry Cuellar says investigation will prove “no wrongdoing on my part”
He also reiterated he is not backing away from his bid for another term in the March primary. “Let me be clear: I’m running for reelection and I intend to win,” Cuellar said.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, made his first on-camera comments Tuesday about FBI agents raiding his home, saying an investigation will show he did not commit any wrongdoing. He also reiterated he is not backing away from his bid for another term in the March primary.
"Let me be clear: I'm running for reelection and I intend to win," Cuellar said.
A statement from Congressman Cuellar:— Henry Cuellar (@CuellarCampaign) January 25, 2022
⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CxUYrIW6hU
Cuellar made the remarks in a video he posted to his campaign Twitter account, showing him speaking outside his childhood home. The video came six days after FBI agents paid a visit to his Laredo home, as well as his campaign headquarters in the city. The agency said it was conducting a “court-authorized law enforcement activity” but did not say what it was investigating. Cuellar promised to cooperate with any probe, a promise he reiterated Tuesday while acknowledging the existence of an investigation.
"There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there was no wrongdoing on my part," Cuellar said.
ABC News has reported that a grand jury has issued subpoenas for records relating to Cuellar; his wife, Imelda; and at least one of his campaign staffers; and their ties to Azerbaijan companies. Cuellar, a member of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus, has been a strong advocate for the country's interests.
The March 1 primary pits Cuellar against progressive Jessica Cisneros, who ran against him in 2020 and lost by 4 percentage points, as well as a second challenger, Tannya Benavides. After a pro-Cuellar group abandoned its TV buy on Thursday, Cuellar's campaign went up on the air over the weekend, running a spot in which he says he will "never stop fighting for South Texas." Cisneros launched her own TV campaign Tuesday morning, airing a commercial that contrasts her with Cuellar and touts her support for Medicare for All.
On Tuesday afternoon, Cisneros released her own video spot responding to Cuellar's.
"For South Texans, the FBI investigation into Henry Cuellar is alarming and yet there were already serious concerns about the congressman's long history of corruption and delivering for his corporate donors instead of our voters here in Texas [District] 28," she said. "This is our chance to cross that finish line and win."
Despite being investigated by the FBI, Henry Cuellar is still ALL IN. Well, so am I and I’m ready to finish what we started & deliver for South Texas families.— Jessica Cisneros (@JCisnerosTX) January 25, 2022
Rep. Cuellar—South Texas and I are not backing down. pic.twitter.com/IJCxFAvwq7
Related News
-
FBI raid portends political and legal challenges for U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar
-
After FBI raid, Henry Cuellar launches new TV ad for reelection campaign
-
FBI agents descended on Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s house, but won’t say what they’re investigating
-
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is lone Democrat to vote against federal bill protecting abortion rights
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today