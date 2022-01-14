TribCast: A legal snag for Gov. Greg Abbott's border initiative
In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie and Alexa about a potentially influential court case in Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to arrest migrants at the border and a high rejection rate among applicants seeking to vote by mail.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie and Alexa about a potentially influential court case in Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to arrest migrants at the border and a high rejection rate among applicants seeking to vote by mail.
Related News
-
Texas judge opens door for widespread constitutional challenges to Gov. Greg Abbott’s border initiative
-
Probe of Texas National Guard border mission demanded over suicide attempts, abysmal conditions and delayed pay
-
Hundreds of mail-in ballot applications are being rejected under Texas’ new voting rules
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today