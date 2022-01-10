Watch: The Abbott vs. O’Rourke battle begins
The two-term Republican governor faces off against a Democratic challenger. Watch as we go behind the scenes.
The Texas Tribune looks at the opening weeks of the Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s run for governor against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott. O’Rourke is hoping voters will fire Abbott over issues including the 2020 power-grid failure, while Abbott is championing priorities like border security. Both are targeting South Texas, which is shaping up to be a key battleground in the 2022 election.
Related News
-
TribCast: How worried should Texas Democrats be about 2022?
-
Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke spar in what could be a preview of the 2022 governor’s race
-
Statewide elections, a redder South Texas and Beto-mania: the biggest Texas political stories to watch for in 2022
-
Beto O’Rourke targets South Texas in bid to win back Democratic voters he’ll need to beat Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today