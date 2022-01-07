TribCast: Is the omicron wave in Texas nearing its peak?
In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Karen and Patrick about the pandemic and Ted Cruz taking heat from conservatives over his comments about the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Karen and Patrick about the pandemic and Ted Cruz taking heat from conservatives over his comments about the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Related News
-
Omicron’s swift emergence tests Texas public schools as a new semester begins
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations double in Texas as omicron strains staffing
-
Ted Cruz called the Jan. 6 riot a “terrorist attack.” Now he says he misspoke.
-
Ted Cruz and 16 other Texans refused to certify the 2020 election. None would say whether they see it as legitimate today.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today