TribCast

TribCast: Is the omicron wave in Texas nearing its peak?

In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Karen and Patrick about the pandemic and Ted Cruz taking heat from conservatives over his comments about the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

Healthcare worker Carlos Perales prepares to test a sample for COVID-19 on Jan. 5, 2022.
Health care worker Carlos Perales prepares to test a sample for COVID-19 on Jan. 5, 2022. Credit: Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune

