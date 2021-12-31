2021 in photos: Texans navigated COVID-19, weathered power outages and witnessed an increase in border crossings
As 2021 comes to a close, here’s a look back at just some of our favorite images captured by Texas Tribune photographers all over the state — and across the nation — to tell the stories of Texans in a challenging year.
For Texans, 2021 will be remembered for the ongoing pandemic that continued to kill thousands and the brutal February winter storm that paralyzed the state and killed hundreds. Many will also look back at laws passed by the Texas Legislature that thrust the state, again and again, into national debates about voting rights and abortion access.
Through it all, Texas Tribune photographers captured the moments, both sweeping and intimate, that tell the story of our time.
