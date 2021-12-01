Watch Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde discuss the pandemic and public education in Austin
Elizalde joins Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith at Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches to discuss COVID-19 and public education in Austin.
Join The Texas Tribune at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches in Austin for a free public conversation with Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde and Tribune CEO Evan Smith on what the COVID-19 pandemic has meant for public education in Austin.
Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve witnessed its volatile effects on public schools, students and educators. Now, Texas’ elementary age children are receiving their first COVID-19 vaccinations. Join us to learn how the COVID-19 pandemic, and the politics surrounding it, have affected public education in Austin.
About our speaker
Elizalde has been superintendent of Austin ISD since 2020 and is the district’s first Latina superintendent. Previously, she served as chief schools officer for Dallas ISD, Texas’ second-largest school district. Elizalde serves on the advisory council for the Texas Principal Leadership Academy and the Cooperative Superintendency Program at the University of Texas at Austin.
