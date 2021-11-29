We’re approaching the anniversary of the 2021 winter storm. Share your story with us.
We want to hear from Texans about how this catastrophic event is still affecting their lives.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
As we approach the one-year anniversary of the winter storm that knocked out much of the state's power grid and left millions without electricity and water, we want to hear from residents all across the state about how this catastrophic event is still impacting Texans.
The storm killed hundreds, resulted in billions of dollars in property damages, froze much of the state's infrastructure and left some Texans worried about future winters. An analysis by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas found that the power grid is still vulnerable to blackouts this winter even if conditions aren’t as severe. We want you to help us report on the challenges Texans are still facing. Share your story below. We won't use your story without first contacting you.
Share your storyPowered by Screendoor.
By submitting this information, you are agreeing to our terms of service.
Related News
-
Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show
-
ERCOT will have to release information about power plant outages quicker — but it may not detail what causes them
-
Some Texas power plants unexpectedly went offline last week. The grid operator says it still doesn’t know why
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today