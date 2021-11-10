A state district court judge will hear over a dozen challenges to Texas’ abortion law Wednesday
Abortion rights groups are asking the court to declare Texas’ law unconstitutional. It's unclear what the outcome of this latest challenge against the controversial law will be or what weight it could hold overall.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
A state district judge on Wednesday morning will hear arguments from abortion providers challenging Texas’ restrictive abortion law in what could be the first court hearing over the statute’s constitutionality.
David Peeples, a retired state magistrate judge, will preside over the hearing, which starts at 9 a.m. and is expected to last all day. Peeples will hear over a dozen cases filed in state court challenging Texas’ law, which effectively bans abortions after about six weeks.
These lawsuits — filed by Planned Parenthood, doctors, social workers, abortion fund organizations, practical support networks and lawyers — were consolidated by Texas’ multidistrict litigation panel and will be heard together. The plaintiffs have asked that the court declare Texas’ new law unconstitutional.
“In short, SB8’s enforcement mechanism, created to subvert one constitutional right, violates the Texas and United States Constitutions,” wrote attorneys representing the plaintiffs.
It's unclear what the outcome of the hearing will be or what weight it could hold overall, but it's the latest challenge against the controversial law to make the courts.
The lawsuits target Texas Right to Life, a prominent anti-abortion organization that helped draft Texas’ law and has vowed to sue violators — although the group has not yet filed suits against anyone.
Texas Right to Life, in an October statement on its website, said it believes these lawsuits will not affect the overall way the law is enforced in the state.
“These lawsuits do nothing towards preventing the Texas Heartbeat Act from being enforced against other individuals and groups within the abortion industry, should they violate the law,” the organization said.
The U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments in two other cases challenging the abortion law, is also expected to rule soon on whether to allow the challenges to proceed. During those hearings, the majority of justices expressed concerns with the way the Texas law is enforced. The statute forbids state or law officials from enforcing it, instead relying on private citizens to sue those who violate it.
Wednesday's hearing can be viewed live on this YouTube channel.
This is a developing story; check back for more.
Disclosure: Planned Parenthood has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Related News
-
More Texas voters unhappy than satisfied over power grid, abortion and property taxes, UT/TT Poll finds
-
Abortion providers and gun rights advocates are “strange bedfellows” in fight to strike down Texas’ new abortion law
-
Texas’ abortion restriction law cut procedures by half in September, study finds
-
“A pivotal day”: Texas abortion law’s Supreme Court hearings spur hope for some, fear for others
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today