U.S. Supreme Court will consider Texas’ near-total abortion ban on an expedited timeline. The law remains in effect for now.
The high court agreed to hear the arguments quickly, but declined to immediately block enforcement of the new law.
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take up two Texas cases involving the state’s near-total ban on abortion, according to a court opinion from Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday.
The court declined to block the law for now but will take up the cases brought forward by abortion providers and the U.S. Department of Justice against the ban.
Oral arguments for the cases are set for Nov. 1.
This is a developing story; check back for details.
