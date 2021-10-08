 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: A federal judge temporarily blocks Texas’ near-total abortion ban

In this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Alexa and Reese about the ongoing court fights over Texas’ new abortion law and the redistricting process in Texas.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

Dyan Lee and Judy Kajander hold and wear signs as they listen to speakers during the Women's March ATX at the Texas Capitol …
Dyan Lee and Judy Kajander carried signs as they listened to speakers last weekend during the Women’s March ATX at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Credit: Chelsea Purgahn for The Texas Tribune

