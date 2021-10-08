TribCast: A federal judge temporarily blocks Texas’ near-total abortion ban
In this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Alexa and Reese about the ongoing court fights over Texas’ new abortion law and the redistricting process in Texas.
