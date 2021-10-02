 Skip to main content
People hold signs and clap during the Women's March ATX at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
People hold signs and clap Saturday during the Women's March ATX at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Credit: Chelsea Purgahn for The Texas Tribune
Texas Abortion Restrictions

Texas demonstrations take aim at state’s near-total ban on abortion

Thousands turned out at demonstrations across the state and protested Texas’ new abortion restrictions. Texas Tribune photographers were there.

by Texas Tribune Photo Team

Thousands of demonstrators in Texas cities marched Saturday to decry Texas’ new near-total abortion ban, joining protesters across the nation calling for the protection of abortion rights.

Senate Bill 8, which officially became law Sept. 1, effectively bans abortions at about six weeks from the patient's last menstrual period — before many know they’re pregnant. The law invites private citizens to sue abortion providers or people who aid someone in getting an abortion.

The law has drawn national headlines and several legal challenges. The U.S. Supreme Court refused a request to block the law, though its constitutionality has yet to be decided.

Here’s a look at some of what Texas Tribune photographers saw Saturday as demonstrations were held in the state.

Pro-choice attendees chant and stand to block a small pro-life counterprotest from view during the Women's March ATX at the Capitol.
Abortion rights supporters chant and block an anti-abortion counter-protest from view during the Women's March at the Capitol. Credit: Chelsea Purgahn for The Texas Tribune
Protestors stood at the front steps of the Capitol in opposition to SB 8 on Oct. 2, 2021.
Dyan Lee and Judy Kajander hold and wear signs as they listen to speakers during the Women's March ATX at the Texas Capitol.
First: Protesters stand at the front steps of the Capitol on Saturday in opposition to Senate Bill 8. Last: Dyan Lee and Judy Kajander hold signs as they listen to speakers during the Women's March in Austin. Credit: Michael Gonzalez and Chelsea Purgahn for The Texas Tribune
Protestors stood at the front steps of the Capitol in opposition to SB 8 on Oct. 2, 2021.
Fifi Theriot protests at the Women's March in Austin on Oct. 2, 2021.
First: Protesters chant "my body my choice" at the Texas Capitol on Saturday. Demonstrators spoke out against Texas' Senate Bill 8, a near-total ban on abortion. Last: Fifi Theriot protests at the Women's March in Austin. Credit: Michael Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune
Megan Field holds a sign during the Women's March ATX at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Megan Field holds a sign during the Women's March at the Capitol in Austin on Saturday. Credit: Chelsea Purgahn for The Texas Tribune
Thousands of participants march with signs during the 2021 Women's March on Texas in downtown Houston on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Thousands of participants march during the 2021 Women’s March on Texas in downtown Houston on Saturday. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune
A participant waves a flag during the 2021 Women’s March on Texas in downtown Houston on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
A participant waves a flag during the 2021 Women’s March on Texas in downtown Houston on Saturday. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune
A young participant jumps with a sign as people gather for the 2021 Women's March on Texas at Discovery Green in downtown Houston.
A participant holds a sign during the 2021 Women’s March on Texas in downtown Houston on Oct. 2, 2021.
First: A young participant jumps a with a sign as people gathered for the 2021 Women’s March on Texas at Discovery Green in downtown Houston. Last: A participant holds a sign during the 2021 Women’s March on Texas in Houston. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune
Women's rights activists march through downtown Brownsville in response to the anti-abortion legislation passed, on Oct. 2, 2021.
Activists march through downtown Brownsville on Saturday in opposition to the new abortion law in Texas. Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

