Texas demonstrations take aim at state’s near-total ban on abortion
Thousands turned out at demonstrations across the state and protested Texas’ new abortion restrictions. Texas Tribune photographers were there.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Thousands of demonstrators in Texas cities marched Saturday to decry Texas’ new near-total abortion ban, joining protesters across the nation calling for the protection of abortion rights.
Senate Bill 8, which officially became law Sept. 1, effectively bans abortions at about six weeks from the patient's last menstrual period — before many know they’re pregnant. The law invites private citizens to sue abortion providers or people who aid someone in getting an abortion.
The law has drawn national headlines and several legal challenges. The U.S. Supreme Court refused a request to block the law, though its constitutionality has yet to be decided.
Here’s a look at some of what Texas Tribune photographers saw Saturday as demonstrations were held in the state.
Related News
-
Planned Parenthood asks Texas Supreme Court to allow more than a dozen cases against Texas’ abortion law to resume
-
Texas law restricting access to abortion medications goes into effect Dec. 2 after governor signs bill
-
A Republican wants to add exceptions for rape and incest to Texas’ new near-total abortion ban. He faces an uphill climb.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today