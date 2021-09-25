Watch U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona talk about the effects of the pandemic and more at 2 p.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival
Cardona will talk about how students, teachers, schools and districts have fared during the pandemic — and what happens now.
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joined the Biden administration this year after serving as commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Education from 2019-21. Cardona began his career as a fourth-grade teacher in Meriden, Connecticut.
Watch his Texas Tribune Festival interview, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, with Stephanie Ruhle, an MSNBC anchor and NBC News senior business correspondent.
