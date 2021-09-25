 Skip to main content
The 2021 Texas Tribune Festival

Watch U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona talk about the effects of the pandemic and more at 2 p.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

Cardona will talk about how students, teachers, schools and districts have fared during the pandemic — and what happens now.

by Texas Tribune Staff

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona’s interview is part of the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joined the Biden administration this year after serving as commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Education from 2019-21. Cardona began his career as a fourth-grade teacher in Meriden, Connecticut.

Watch his Texas Tribune Festival interview, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, with Stephanie Ruhle, an MSNBC anchor and NBC News senior business correspondent.

