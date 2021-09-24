Watch Beto O’Rourke talk about a possible run for governor, voting rights and more at 2 p.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival
The former member of Congress will discuss the fight for voting rights, his takeaways from his last two runs for office and speculation about his becoming a candidate for governor.
Beto O’Rourke represented Texas’ 16th Congressional District in El Paso from 2013-19. In 2018, he lost a challenge to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Despite his defeat, O’Rourke set a record for most votes ever cast for a Democrat in Texas history. He later ran for president, falling short of winning the 2020 Democratic nomination.
Watch his Texas Tribune Festival interview with Kara Swisher, a contributing opinion writer at The New York Times and the editor-at-large at Recode.
The interview starts at 2 p.m. Friday.
