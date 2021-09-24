Watch Alexander Vindman talk about his military service, former President Donald Trump and more at 9 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival
The retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel will discuss his childhood as an immigrant, his service to his adopted nation and his decision to testify against his commander in chief.
Alexander Vindman is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and former director for European affairs for the United States National Security Council. He came to national attention in 2019 when he testified before Congress regarding the Trump-Ukraine scandal. Watch him talk about that and more in a Texas Tribune Festival interview with Ravi Gupta and Jason Kander, the co-hosts of the “Majority 54” podcast.
The interview starts at 9 a.m. Friday.
The all-virtual 2021 Texas Tribune Festival is happening now through Sept. 25. Join as big names from politics, public policy and the media share what’s next for Texas and beyond. Explore live and on-demand programming, including dozens of free events, at tribfest.org.
