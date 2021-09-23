Watch U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and immigrant advocate Ali Noorani discuss border crossings at 9 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival
Escobar is a Democrat from El Paso. Noorani is executive director of the National Immigration Forum.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar has represented Texas’ 16th Congressional District since 2019 and is vice chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus. Noorani has led the National Immigration Forum, an immigrant advocacy group, since 2008 and is the host of the “Only in America” podcast.
Escobar and Noorani will discuss the recent increase in migrants crossing the Texas-Mexico border in an interview with Bianna Golodryga, senior global affairs analyst for CNN.
The interview begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.
