Watch Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn discuss his party’s 2022 prospects at 2 p.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival
Texas’ senior senator was reelected to a fourth term last year.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn was first elected to represent Texas in the Senate in 2002. Before that, the Republican was Texas’ attorney general. He’s also served on the Texas Supreme Court.
He will discuss long-running battles between state officials and federal leaders, whether bipartisanship in Congress is possible and his party’s chances in the 2022 elections during an interview with Abby Livingston, Washington bureau chief for The Texas Tribune.
The interview begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The all-virtual 2021 Texas Tribune Festival is happening now through Sept. 25. Join as big names from politics, public policy and the media share what’s next for Texas and beyond. Explore live and on-demand programming, including dozens of free events, at tribfest.org.
