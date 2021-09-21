Watch Texas lawmakers Larry Taylor and Harold Dutton discuss education and the Legislature at 9 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival
Taylor, a Friendswood Republican, chairs the Senate Education Committee. Dutton, a Houston Democrat, chairs the House Public Education Committee.
They will discuss the work on education accomplished and left undone at the Capitol this year in an interview with Eva-Marie Ayala, editor of The Dallas Morning News Education Lab.
The interview begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
