 Skip to main content
The 2021 Texas Tribune Festival

Watch former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd discuss the Republican Party, the nation’s challenges and more at 10:30 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

Hurd, R-Helotes, who served three terms representing Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, will also talk about the challenges and opportunities of our tech-fueled future.

by Texas Tribune Staff

Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd’s interview is part of the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Watch former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, talk at The Texas Tribune Festival about the battle for the soul of the GOP, the precarious state of the world, and the challenges and opportunities of our tech-fueled future.

Hurd is interviewed by Jane Coaston, host of The New York Times’ “The Argument” podcast.

The interview starts at 10:30 a.m. Central time Monday.

Disclosure: The New York Times has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribunes journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Related News

The Texas Tribune Member Drive Fall 2021 banner

Support public-service journalism that’s always free to read.

It’s been a busy year. Through it all, The Texas Tribune’s journalists have not missed a beat. And with redistricting starting in earnest next week and the 2022 elections on the horizon, we know our journalism will continue to be fundamental for Texans everywhere. Support our work today so we can be there for you in 2022 and for whatever else 2021 might throw at us.

Yes, I'll donate today