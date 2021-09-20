Watch former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd discuss the Republican Party, the nation’s challenges and more at 10:30 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival
Hurd, R-Helotes, who served three terms representing Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, will also talk about the challenges and opportunities of our tech-fueled future.
Watch former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, talk at The Texas Tribune Festival about the battle for the soul of the GOP, the precarious state of the world, and the challenges and opportunities of our tech-fueled future.
Hurd is interviewed by Jane Coaston, host of The New York Times’ “The Argument” podcast.
The interview starts at 10:30 a.m. Central time Monday.
Disclosure: The New York Times has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
