Texas deploys firefighters and other aid to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday, was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday, but officials warned that flooding from storm surge will continue to affect parts of the state throughout the morning.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday he would deploy emergency resources to Louisiana to aid in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.
Texas will send a Chinook helicopter, 14 crew members, 30 fire engines and 132 firefighters. The state has also sent the Texas A&M Task Force One to aid in urban search and rescue efforts.
"The State of Texas is proud to support our neighbors in Louisiana by sending emergency resources and personnel to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida," Abbott said in a statement. "We will never forget the kindness, generosity, and support offered by the people of Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we are eager to support them in their own time of need."
Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday, was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday, but officials warned that flooding from storm surge will continue to affect parts of the state throughout the morning. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, urged residents to take precautions and "remain where you are." More than 1 million people in Louisiana and neighboring Mississippi are without power, and New Orleans' 911 services are experiencing "technical difficulties."
In 2017, Louisiana sent members of its National Guard and other resources to Texas during Hurricane Harvey.
Abbott's office said the Texas Division of Emergency Management will continue to monitor aid requests from Louisiana and provide additional help as is needed.
