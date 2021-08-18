TribCast: How much worse will Texas’ current COVID-19 wave get?
On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Karen, Cassi and James about whether the this pandemic wave will turn out to be Texas’ worst and why no Democrats have been arrested since their warrants were signed last week.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
On this episode of The Texas Tribune’s weekly politics podcast, Matthew Watkins speaks with Karen Brooks Harper, Cassi Pollock and James Barragán about whether the current pandemic wave will turn out to be Texas’ worst and why no Texas House Democrats have been arrested since their warrants were signed last week.
Join us Sept. 20-25 at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Learn more.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today