Live COVID-19 updates: Attorney General Ken Paxton takes the state's mask mandate ban to the Texas Supreme Court
COVID-19 is surging again in Texas. Hospitalizations are increasing faster than at any other time. Local officials and school leaders are rebelling against Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates. Here’s the latest.
Attorney General Ken Paxton takes mask mandate legal fight to the Texas Supreme Court after appeals courts uphold local rules
Late Friday night, Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a tweet that he has taken the mask mandate fight to the state Supreme Court.
This comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott suffered several defeats Friday afternoon in his bid to overturn local mask mandates after he banned such precautions earlier in the pandemic.
The 4th Court of Appeals in San Antonio tossed out Abbott’s appeal to nix an order by the local health authority in Bexar County mandating mask-wearing in local public schools. Abbott sought to overturn a lower court ruling that allowed the local mandate.
Minutes later, the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas made an identical ruling in Abbott’s challenge to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ order mandating masks in public schools, universities and businesses — upholding the mandate there.
Over the past few days, a patchwork of mandates around masks in schools, government buildings and businesses have popped up across the state. Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have vowed to fight local governments that defy the governor's ban. Abbott has adopted a playbook of “personal responsibility” over government intervention in dealing with the pandemic.
Earlier, Friday a state district judge granted Harris County and several Texas school districts temporary permission Friday afternoon to implement mask requirements and other safety measures against COVID-19. But a Tarrant County District judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking Fort Worth Independent School District’s mask mandate after determining it was improper for an unelected school superintendent to determine the policy.
The legal battles over Abbott’s executive order come as school has started or will soon begin in districts across the state at the same time that COVID-19 infections are surging and hospitals are filling up with patients.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are higher than their first-wave peak in summer 2020
Texas reported 11,261 hospitalized patients with confirmed coronavirus infections on Thursday, the latest day hospitalization data is available. This is more than the peak of the first wave of coronavirus cases last summer, when the state reported 10,893 hospitalizations on July 21, 2020. Hospitalizations during the second wave peaked at 14,218 patients on Jan. 11.
Hospital officials say upwards of 95% of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and they will soon be overwhelmed. Dozens of hospitals are out of ICU beds as they struggle with historically low staffing levels, and children’s hospitals are also under siege from RSV.
The availability of ICU beds is another way to measure the severity of this wave of cases. During that 2020 summer surge, the state never had fewer than 850 ICU beds available at any one time; in the winter, the lowest level was 506 available ICU beds. On Thursday, the state had only 323 available ICU beds. — Darla Cameron
Related News
-
COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in Texas nursing homes, and nearly half of workers are unvaccinated
-
Texas warns Austin restaurants that their liquor licenses could be revoked for requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations
-
“I am frightened by what is coming”: Texas hospitals could soon be overwhelmed by COVID-19 caseload, officials say
-
Across Texas, frantic parents search for options to keep kids safe in school
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today