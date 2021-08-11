TribCast: Local officials defy Gov. Greg Abbott on mask orders as COVID-19 rages
In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with James, Patrick and Joshua about COVID-19 overwhelming hospitals again and efforts to restore a quorum in the Texas House.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
In this week's episode of The Texas Tribune's weekly conversation about Texas politics, Matthew speaks with James, Patrick and Joshua about COVID-19 overwhelming hospitals again and efforts to restore a quorum in the Texas House.
Join us Sept. 20-25 at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Learn more.
Related News
-
Texas judges temporarily allow officials in Bexar and Dallas counties to issue mask mandates, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban
-
Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texas hospitals to delay nonessential procedures as COVID-19 patients strain capacity
-
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan signs 52 arrest warrants for absent Democrats in bid to end chamber’s weekslong stalemate
-
Texas Democrats at odds with one another as some return to Legislature and others stay in Washington, D.C.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today