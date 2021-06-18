 Skip to main content
The Ortiz family traveled from McAllen for a viewing at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes in the Rio Grande Valley. Th…
The Ortiz family traveled from McAllen for a viewing at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes in the Rio Grande Valley. The region was hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune
Coronavirus in Texas

Together again: Texans venture out to make up for lost time

With Texans finally stepping out in public again, we asked photographers across the state to give us a look at people enjoying themselves after the long shutdown.

by Texas Tribune Photo Team

As Texas settles in for another long, hot summer, more Texans are doing something they haven’t done for a year and more: going out into the world and being around other people. The pandemic took a terrible toll on the lives and health of so many, but it also changed how Texans behave. Famously friendly, culturally gregarious and inherently social, many Texans found themselves distanced, masked and unable to comfortably do so many things that before always seemed normal.

But now, with vaccinations readily available and infection and hospitalization rates in sharp decline, Texas is reopening — and Texans are taking full advantage, going swimming and dancing, eating at restaurants, drinking in bars, playing at parks, going shopping and just generally doing what comes naturally. Texas Tribune photographers fanned out across the state to get a feel for a state emerging from the long shutdown. Here’s a little of what they saw.

The Saddle Sores at the White Horse on June 9, 2021.
The Saddle Sores played a live show at the White Horse in Austin on June 9. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
From left: Justin McGrath, 21, and Jonah Brenner, 22, boulder at Crux Climbing Center in South Austin on June 14, 2021.
From left: Justin McGrath, 21, and Jonah Brenner, 22, enjoyed themselves at Crux Climbing Center in South Austin on June 14. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune
Rene Gonzales dances with his partner at the Mercedes Flea Market on June 13, 2021.
Various scenes from the Mercedes and Val Verde flea markets in the Rio Grande Valley. Shoppers came out for goods and to dance at the markets. The Rio Grande Valley was one of the state's hardest-hit regions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune
Mexico’s Motorcycle Acrobats perform a routine at the Republic of Texas’s 25th annual motorcycle rally, held at the Circuit …
Bike enthusiasts gathered at the Circuit Of The Americas for The Republic of Texas’ 25th annual motorcycle rally on June 11. The rally was canceled in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune
Carolina Rascon, Sarahi Diaz, and Suzanne Oviedo gather on the Discovery Green social distancing circles in Downtown Houston…
Carolina Rascon, Sarahi Diaz, and Suzanne Oviedo gathered at the Discovery Green in Downtown Houston. The circles in the lawn facilitate social distancing, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune
Drag queen Rhonda Jewels prepares to take the stage at Long Play Lounge in East Austin on June 12, 2021.
Drag queen Scarlett Kiss performs at Long Play Lounge in East Austin on June 12, 2021.
Drag queens Rhonda Jewels and Scarlett Kiss performed for an audience at the Long Play Lounge in East Austin. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune
Drag queen Casady Milan performs at Long Play Lounge in East Austin on June 12, 2021.
Drag queen Casady Milan performed at Long Play Lounge in East Austin on June 12. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune
A group of cyclists rides down East Sixth Street near Comal Street in Austin on June 9, 2021.
Pussy Gillette performed at Hotel Vegas on June 9, 2021.
First: A group of cyclists rode down East Sixth Street in Austin on June 9. Last: Pussy Gillette performed to a live audience at Hotel Vegas on June 9. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Two people dine at Ah Sing Den on East Sixth on June 9, 2021.
People dined at Ah Sing Den on East Sixth Street in Austin on June 9. Restaurants and bars have seen an increase in customers, as the state returns to normal. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Zoey Morales, center, hugs her aunt Rachel Riveras as the family celebrated Zoey's one-year-old birthday with a family photo…
The Morales and Rivera family celebrated Zoey Morales' one-year-old birthday with a family photo shoot, at White Rock Lake i…
The Morales and Rivera families celebrated Zoey Morales' first birthday with a family photo shoot at White Rock Lake in Dallas. As COVID-19 cases have diminished throughout the state, Texans are becoming comfortable living a normal life again. Credit: Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune
Tirsa Morales, left, plays with her one-year-old daughter Zoey Morales, during a pause for a family photoshoot to celebrate …
Tirsa Morales plays with her 1-year-old daughter Zoey Morales, during a family photoshoot to celebrate Zoey's birthday at White Rock Lake in Dallas. The Morales family planned to have a bigger birthday celebration this year for their 1-year-old, but remained cautious despite COVID-19 cases declining. Credit: Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune
A group plays a Thai game of Takraw at White Rock Lake in Dallas on June 13, 2021. The group, who are all vaccinated, had no…
A group of people play a game of sepak takraw, a sport native to Southeast Asia, at White Rock Lake in Dallas on June 13. The group, whose members have all been vaccinated, had no reservations about playing the sport together. Credit: Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune
Kayak's, Paddle Boards, and other water craft gather at a shallow spot on Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin on Friday, June …
People on kayaks and paddleboards gathered on Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin in June. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
A crowd at Barton Springs Pool in downtown Austin on Friday, June 11, 2021.
People at Barton Springs Pool watch a concert on Friday, June 11, 2021.
People gathered at Barton Springs Pool in Austin. The pool will end its reservation system for entry at the end of June. The system was introduced as a COVID-19 safety measure. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
Swimmers in the San Marcos River on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
A mother and daughter swim in the San Marcos River. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
Ciro Castorena's son looks towards the sunset before the Friday night movie at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes on Ju…
First: The Linares family watched a movie at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes. They have visited the WesMer Theatre once a month for the past 15 years. Last: A young boy looks towards the sunset before the Friday night movie at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune
A man walks into the concessions stand at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes on June 11, 2021.
A person walks into the concession stand at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune
SLAB and low rider enthusiasts at Chicano Park in Austin.
SLAB and lowrider car enthusiasts have gathered on Sundays at Fiesta Gardens, or as it is locally named, Chicano Park, in Austin. SLABs are modified vehicles that originated in Houston. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
A car performs a "burnout" at Festival Gardens, also known as Chicano Park, during a gathering of SLABs and lowrider enthusiasts. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Isabella Rush posed for a portrait in front of a car at Chicano Park in Austin. SLAB and lowrider enthusiasts have gathered at the park on Sundays during the spring. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Helena Acosta and Josef Pierre engage in an activity as part of Violette Bule's public art installation 'Rethinking Your Nei…
Alejandrina Flores Reyna reads to her daughter Sira during the unveiling of Violette Bule's public art installation 'Rethink…
First: Helena Acosta and Josef Pierre engaged in an activity as part of Violette Bule's public art installation, "Rethinking Your Neighborhood: A Collaborative Experience," in Houston on June 12. Last: Alejandrina Flores Reyna reads to her daughter Sira in Houston. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune
Daniel Adell cuts Troy Montes's hair as a performance component of Montes's work 'Thairapy' during the From Houston, With Lo…
Daniel Adell cuts Troy Montes' hair as a performance component of Montes' work "Thairapy" during an art exhibition in Downtown Houston. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune
Families gather at Buffalo Bayou Park to listen to the Freedmen’s Town Mass Choir during the Juneteenth Worship Experience o…
Parker Wilson, crowned Little Miss Juneteenth 2021 by the Mildred Johnson 12th Annual Miss Juneteenth Pageant, at the Junete…
First: Families gather at Buffalo Bayou Park to listen to the Freedmen’s Town Mass Choir during the Juneteenth Worship Experience event in Houston. Last: Parker Wilson was crowned Little Miss Juneteenth 2021 by the Mildred Johnson 12th Annual Miss Juneteenth Pageant, at the Juneteenth Worship Experience event in Houston. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune
Brandi Holmes, Miss Juneteenth 2018, attends the Juneteenth Worship Experience in Houston on June 12, 2021.
Brandi Holmes, Miss Juneteenth 2018, at the Juneteenth Worship Experience event in Houston. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

