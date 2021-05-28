Point of Order: The long goodbye
In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks to state Rep. Donna Howard and state Sen. Kel Seliger about sniping and snark on the road to sine die.
Point of Order
The pair discuss sniping and snark on the road to sine die, whether the 87th session was good or bad for the state, and how soon lawmakers will be back in special session.
