Donald Trump says he'll endorse in likely primary battle for Texas attorney general between Ken Paxton, George P. Bush
The former president said in a statement Tuesday that he'll issue an endorsement "in the not-so-distant future."
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Former President Donald Trump is planning to make an endorsement in the likely primary battle between Attorney General Ken Paxton and Land Commissioner George P. Bush.
"I like them both very much," Trump said in a statement Tuesday. "I'll be making my endorsement and recommendation to the great people of Texas in the not-so-distant future."
Bush has said he is "seriously considering" a primary challenge to Paxton and has scheduled a campaign kickoff for an unspecified office on June 2 in Austin. Bush spoke with Trump about the race Monday.
Great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we are keeping up the fight to put America first. I appreciate the words of encouragement and support. Big things coming soon! pic.twitter.com/U5cYFAFlCk— George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 24, 2021
Bush and Paxton each have unique histories with Trump. Bush endeared himself to Trump by emerging as the only prominent member of his famous political family to support the former president. Paxton has been one of the most pro-Trump attorneys general — especially in the aftermath of the November election, when he launched a lawsuit challenging Trump's reelection loss in four battleground states.
Bush has said the state's top law enforcement official "needs to be above reproach." Paxton has been under indictment on securities fraud charges since 2015, and he more recently came under FBI investigation related to allegations that he abused his office to aid a wealthy donor. He has denied wrongdoing in both instances.
On Monday, Bush tweeted a picture of himself on the phone in the car, saying: "Great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we are keeping up the fight to put America first. I appreciate the words of encouragement and support. Big things coming soon!"
Afterward, Bush spokesperson Karina Erickson said Bush and Trump "discussed the critical need for putting the best team on the ballot so that the Republican Party can restore conservative principles and freedoms to our country."
Trump's statement Tuesday was first reported by CNN.
Related News
-
George P. Bush wants to challenge beleaguered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. But can he keep Trump out of it?
-
Point of Order: George P. Bush supports Donald Trump in 2024, teases primary challenge to Ken Paxton
-
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush "seriously considering" run for attorney general, lays out case against Ken Paxton
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today