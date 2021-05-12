 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: A Texas legislative session dominated by conservative issues

On this week’s TribCast, Matthew talks to Alexa, Cassi and Patrick about proposals in the Legislature to add new restrictions on voting and to allow the permitless carry of handguns.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

State Rep, Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, speaks in support on Senate Bill 7 on the House floor on May 7, 2021.
State Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, spoke on the House floor earlier this month in support of Senate Bill 7. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

On this week’s TribCast, Matthew talks to Alexa, Cassi and Patrick about the hot-button conservative issues advancing in the Texas Legislature, including proposed restrictions on voting and a measure to allow the permitless carry of handguns.

Related News

Support public-service journalism that gets the context right

Your donations make our reporting possible and keep it free for all to access. Support our nonprofit newsroom by May 11, and your gift will help us unlock $25,000 in matching funds from our partners at Tito's Handmade Vodka, the Bernard & Audre Rapoport Foundation and the Suzanne Deal Booth Charitable Trust.

Yes, I'll donate today