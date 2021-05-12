TribCast: A Texas legislative session dominated by conservative issues
On this week’s TribCast, Matthew talks to Alexa, Cassi and Patrick about the hot-button conservative issues advancing in the Texas Legislature, including proposed restrictions on voting and a measure to allow the permitless carry of handguns.
