A congressional seat is on the ballot in Texas on Saturday. Watch the TX-6 special election results here.
Twenty-three candidates are on the ballot, so a runoff is likely.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Saturday is election day in the special election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington. The polls close at 7 p.m. Central time, and we’ll have live results on this page soon after.
Twenty-three candidates are on the ballot, meaning a runoff is highly likely. As long as no one receives a majority of the vote, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff for the seat.
Two big questions loom in the race: Will any Democrats make the runoff in the longtime GOP-held seat? And what impact will Donald Trump’s late endorsement have?
Democrats targeted the district in 2020, but fell far short. Wright won reelection to the seat by 9 percentage points. But the district has been trending blue in statewide results, going from a district that Mitt Romney won by 17 points in 2012 to one that Trump carried by 12 points in 2016 — and just 3 in 2020.
The field is vying to finish Wright’s term following his February death after being hospitalized with COVD-19 and living for years with cancer.
Wright’s widow, Susan Wright, is a frontrunner in the race. Trump endorsed her Monday, surprising some Republicans who thought he would stay out, at least until the runoff. And he pitched her during a tele-town hall Thursday night, invoking her late husband’s legacy multiple times.
But other Republicans have attempted to tout their relationships with the former president. One of them is Brian Harrison, an Ellis County native who was chief of staff at the Department of Health and Human Services under Trump. Another is Dan Rodimer, the former pro wrestler who has been relying heavily on the fact that Trump endorsed him when he ran for Congress last year in Nevada.
State Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie, was the leading Republican fundraiser in the race, according to pre-election reports.
On the Democratic side, Jana Lynne Sanchez has the support of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus PAC. Her most visible intraparty opponents have been Lydia Bean, a 2020 nominee for a battleground state House district in the region, and Shawn Lassiter, an education nonprofit leader from Fort Worth.
Related News
-
Special election to replace U.S. Rep. Ron Wright remains highly competitive in final hours, as Donald Trump looms large
-
Donald Trump makes late push for Susan Wright in special election to fill her late husband's U.S. House seat
-
State Rep. Jake Ellzey faces mounting opposition from his right in special election to replace Ron Wright in Congress
-
GOP congressional candidate in Texas special election loses prominent supporters after racist comment about Chinese immigrants
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today