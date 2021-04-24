An East Texas doctor is on a mission to vaccinate her community against COVID-19
After months of testing for COVID-19 and treating patients, Dr. Carolyn Salter is determined to mitigate the spread of the virus in the region. Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
Vaccinating Texans in rural areas against COVID-19 has been a challenge for health care workers like Dr. Carolyn Salter. She runs Sycamore Medical Clinic in the East Texas town of Palestine with her husband, Dr. Michael Gorby.
Knowing how difficult it can be for those without internet or transportation in the region to access a shot, the pair has made it their mission to make it easy.
Carolyn says she often uses her blunt, straight-talking East Texas bedside manner to persuade people who are hesitant to get the shot.
Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
