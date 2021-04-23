 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Weighing whether the Legislature will expand Medicaid and if voters would elect Matthew McConaughey

On this week’s TribCast, Matthew talks to Cassi, Karen and Patrick about efforts to expand Medicaid in Texas, the state of permitless carry in the Senate and what a recent poll had to say about Matthew McConaughey's chances of becoming governor.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

Representatives discuss budget amendments from their desks on the House floor on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
State representatives discuss budget amendments from their desks on the House floor on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

