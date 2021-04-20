“Stand up with us”: Texans speak out at Stop Asian Hate Rally
Hundreds of people gathered to discuss taking collective action against anti-Asian discrimination during Saturday’s Stop Asian Hate Rally and Vigil at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin.
