TribCast: ERCOT still struggles to meet electricity demand nearly two months after catastrophic outages

On this week's Tribcast, Matthew talks to Cassi, Jolie and Mitchell about the condition of the Texas power grid and legislation related to policing.

by Matthew Watkins and Justin Dehn

Snow surrounds an Austin Energy station in Austin on Feb. 18, 2021. Many Texas residents are still without power and many do…
Snow surrounds an Austin Energy station in Austin on Feb. 18, 2021. Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune

On this week's Tribcast, Matthew talks to Cassi, Jolie and Mitchell about the Texas power grid operator still struggling to balance electricity supply and demand weeks after the winter storm outages in which dozens of people died. They also discuss legislation related to policing that is making its way through the Texas Capitol.

