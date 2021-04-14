TribCast: ERCOT still struggles to meet electricity demand nearly two months after catastrophic outages
On this week's Tribcast, Matthew talks to Cassi, Jolie and Mitchell about the condition of the Texas power grid and legislation related to policing.
On this week's Tribcast, Matthew talks to Cassi, Jolie and Mitchell about the Texas power grid operator still struggling to balance electricity supply and demand weeks after the winter storm outages in which dozens of people died. They also discuss legislation related to policing that is making its way through the Texas Capitol.
Related News
-
ERCOT asked Texans to conserve power as electric grid again struggled to keep up with demand
-
Almost 70% of ERCOT customers lost power during winter storm, study finds
-
Voters would have to approve police budget cuts under bill approved by Texas Senate
-
Marvin Scott III died in Texas police custody. His family will protest until the officers involved are arrested.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today