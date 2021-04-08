Tribcast: Texas rushes to get more residents vaccinated
On this week's Tribcast, Matthew talks to Karen, Patrick and Ross about the race to reach herd immunity in Texas and the early maneuverings in the 2022 election cycle.
On this week's Tribcast, Matthew talks to Karen, Patrick and Ross about the race to reach herd immunity in Texas and the early maneuverings in the 2022 election cycle.
Related News
-
Hispanic Texans are still struggling to get vaccines. Here’s how Dallas is trying to change that.
-
After saying he has “no plans” to run for governor, Beto O’Rourke quick to clarify he might
-
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush "seriously considering" run for attorney general, lays out case against Ken Paxton
-
Democrat Mike Collier is set to challenge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick again in 2022
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today