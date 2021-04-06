St. Edwards becomes one of the first universities in nation to require COVID-19 vaccine this fall for in-person activities
St. Edwards is one of a handful of universities across the country to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students and faculty on campus as schools prepare for a more normal college experience this fall.
Need to stay updated on coronavirus news in Texas? Our evening roundup will help you stay on top of the day's latest updates. Sign up here.
St. Edwards University, a small, private university in Austin with about 4,300 students, is one of a few universities in the country so far requiring students and employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester if they need to return in person.
According to a campus announcement late last month, people can opt out of the vaccine requirement for religious, medical or personal reasons. But they must obtain a notarized exemption document, as is needed for other required vaccines such as the meningitis shot.
If students don’t comply or submit exemption documentation by Sept. 1, they will not be able to live on campus or have access to campus facilities, and will be limited in what courses they can take.
According to the university’s website, officials are planning for more in-person activities this fall, including most classes. Dormitories will be open but limited to one student per room.
Across the country, at least four other colleges and universities have instituted similar vaccination mandates, including Rutgers University in New Jersey, a public university, and Cornell University in New York, which is private.
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that would prevent all government agencies, including public universities, from instituting COVID-19 requirements for services. The order also applies to organizations that receive public money.
Neither the governor’s office nor a university spokesperson immediately responded to requests for comment about whether this order could affect St. Edwards.
Related News
-
Gov. Greg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
-
All adults in Texas are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But there still aren’t enough doses for everyone.
-
Gov. Greg Abbott plans to relax business restrictions soon if COVID-19 numbers continue to drop from record highs
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today