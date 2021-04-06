Point of Order: Democratic leaders on a challenging year for their party
In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks to Chris Turner and Carol Alvarado, the chairs of the Democratic Caucuses of the Texas House and Texas Senate, about a challenging year for their party — from an election that did not produce a comeback for Team Blue to a session in which Republicans appear to be running the table.
