It will take more than a pandemic to stop Tim League and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema: “I’m going to fight like hell”
Although the iconic theater chain is facing bankruptcy, League is optimistic about the future of his Texas-born business. Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
In the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has forced Tim League, the founder of Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, to furlough thousands of workers, close a couple of theaters and file for bankruptcy.
League says the moves had to be done to ensure his quirky, iconic business has a future. And it does. Just this week, League traveled to El Paso to open a new theater.
The Austinite says he sees the COVID-19 vaccine as the ticket to his industry resuming some normalcy.
Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
