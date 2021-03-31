Join The Texas Tribune for an interview with outgoing Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price

In January, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced that she will not seek reelection at the end of her term. The announcement marks the end of Price’s 10-year run as mayor and leaves the May 1 mayoral election up for grabs.

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central on April 22 for a live interview with Price, moderated by Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith. They’ll discuss her successes in office, the things she couldn’t get done and what she’ll do next.

Price was first elected to lead the city of Fort Worth in 2011. As mayor, she spearheaded the citywide health initiative FitWorth and has helped launch an initiative to promote early childhood education. Before being elected mayor, Price served as Tarrant County’s tax assessor for more than a decade and was a business owner.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at noon Central on April 22, here and on the Tribune's social media channels. It will be available to watch on demand afterward.

This conversation is supported by Texas Municipal League.

Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.