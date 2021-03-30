 Skip to main content
Point of Order: Outgoing Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks moving to Miami, George Floyd and "defunding the police"

by Evan Smith

Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune CEO.

In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks to Houston’s top cop, Art Acevedo, about why he’s leaving for Miami, "defunding the police," constitutional carry, qualified immunity and what he really thinks of Gov. Greg Abbott and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

