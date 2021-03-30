Point of Order: Outgoing Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks moving to Miami, George Floyd and "defunding the police"
In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks to Houston’s top cop, Art Acevedo, about why he’s leaving for Miami, "defunding the police," constitutional carry, qualified immunity and what he really thinks of Greg Abbott and Sylvester Turner.
In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks to Houston’s top cop, Art Acevedo, about why he’s leaving for Miami, "defunding the police," constitutional carry, qualified immunity and what he really thinks of Gov. Greg Abbott and Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Related News
-
Houston police Chief Art Acevedo to leave Texas for Miami
-
Watch Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talk about race, police reform at The Texas Tribune Festival
-
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tells U.S. House committee defunding police is "not the answer"
-
Texas' George Floyd Act seeks to reform violent police behavior. But a sticking point centers on protecting officers from lawsuits.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today