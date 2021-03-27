COVID vaccine brings home health worker some hard-fought stress relief
Nancy Gallegos says she’s endured debilitating job stress, but the San Antonio nurse has managed to find a few silver linings during the pandemic. Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
For the past year, front-line workers like Nancy Gallegos, have faced a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19. The registered nurse cares for home health patients in San Antonio, and she says the constant worry that she’ll infect a client or bring the virus home to her family made her contemplate changing professions.
That was until Friday, when Gallegos received her final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
