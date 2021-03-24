 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Texas to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults

On this week's TribCast, Matthew talks to Karen and Julián about the state's plan to expand vaccine eligibility starting Monday and the increase in apprehensions at the border.

by Matthew Watkins and Todd Wiseman

Maria Diaz received her Coronavirus vaccine at a 24 hour vaccination event at Kelly Reeves Athletics Complex in Austin on Ma…
Maria Diaz received her coronavirus vaccine at a 24 hour vaccination event in Austin on March 6, 2021. Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune

