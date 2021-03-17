TribCast: Texas' top three Republican leaders splinter over electricity repricing
On this week's episode, Patrick speaks with Ross, Cassi and Alexa about state leaders' disagreements over electricity repricing after the winter weather crisis.
On this week's episode, Patrick speaks with Ross, Cassi and Alexa about state leaders' disagreements over electricity repricing after the winter weather crisis. They also discuss new legislation that Gov. Greg Abbott is backing to crack down on local efforts to expand voting.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today