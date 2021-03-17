Watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on unaccompanied minors at the border at noon Central
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to speak at noon Central on Wednesday about the influx of unaccompanied minors crossing into the state across the U.S.-Mexico border.
Abbott is speaking at Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, one of two Texas locations the Biden administration has identified as a temporary shelter for thousands of migrant children. The Washington Post reported the locations earlier this week following news of overcrowding at facilities in South Texas. Watch the press conference above, courtesy of our partners at NBCDFW.
