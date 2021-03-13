As racist attacks on Asian Americans rise in the U.S., one Houston man continues to support his community

Driven by discriminatory rhetoric related to the origin of COVID-19, Asian communities across Texas and the country have faced verbal and physical attacks since the pandemic started a year ago.

But in Houston, with its diverse population, people of Asian descent, like Deqing Yang, say they continue to be embraced and encouraged to help their fellow Texans weather the health crisis.

Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.

Start your day with a quick take on the latest Texas politics and policy news. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Echo or RSS.