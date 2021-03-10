TribCast: Lawmakers look to limit Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency powers as Texas' mask order is lifted

On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Ross, Cassi and Kate about the Texas Legislature's move to limit Gov. Greg Abbott's power during a pandemic. They also discuss the University of Texas at Austin's report on "The Eyes of Texas."

