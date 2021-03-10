TribCast: Lawmakers look to limit Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency powers as Texas' mask order is lifted
On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Ross, Cassi and Kate about the Texas Legislature's move to limit Gov. Greg Abbott's power during a pandemic. They also discuss the University of Texas at Austin's report on "The Eyes of Texas."
Disclosure: University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
